Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $75.81 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.81 million and $1.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00007220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,663.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.91 or 0.07733916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00321645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00881502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00071100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.45 or 0.00449907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00259227 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,045,955 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

