Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.66 and last traded at $137.28. Approximately 456,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,339,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

