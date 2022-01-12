Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.66 and last traded at $137.28. Approximately 456,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,339,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.
BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
