$1.49 EPS Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion.

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

