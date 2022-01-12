Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $2.13. Ovintiv posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.14. 81,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

