Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.45 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $32,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

