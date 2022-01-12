Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,730 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

