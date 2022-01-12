Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,208,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $318.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

