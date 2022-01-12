Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 282,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.81. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

