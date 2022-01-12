Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 70,278 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,278 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. 556,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,920,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.