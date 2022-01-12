Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 5th Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56,014 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.16% of Adobe worth $441,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $533.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,739. The company has a market capitalization of $254.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $617.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

