Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.54. 31,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

