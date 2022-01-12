Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE PM traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

