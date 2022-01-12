Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.0% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 260,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,665. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

