Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 805,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,604,510. The stock has a market cap of $300.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $71.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

