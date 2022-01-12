Pitcairn Co. Sells 318 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $538.74. The company had a trading volume of 144,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,459. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.98 and its 200 day moving average is $591.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.