Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Up 15.9%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) were up 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 105,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 473,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market cap of C$161.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

