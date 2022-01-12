Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 143,266 shares.The stock last traded at $312.52 and had previously closed at $306.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $542,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.77, for a total value of $2,025,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,535 shares of company stock worth $57,347,909 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

