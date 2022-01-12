Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,120. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $239.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,679 shares of company stock worth $489,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

