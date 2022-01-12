CIBC Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$21.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

