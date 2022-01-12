SORA Validator Token (VAL) Tops One Day Volume of $36,746.00

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $176,266.45 and approximately $36,746.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,726.26 or 1.00262501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00093609 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.57 or 0.00831364 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,001 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

