Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.33

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 309503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$153.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.21.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$33.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.2409412 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

