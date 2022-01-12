Gridcoin (GRC) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and $10,341.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gridcoin Profile
Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 432,187,291 coins and its circulating supply is 401,534,259 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
