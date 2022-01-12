Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $$10.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.