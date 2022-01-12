Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.90 ($52.16).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

