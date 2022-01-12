TD Securities Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 122,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100,284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 337.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.