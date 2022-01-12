TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 119.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 617.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 616,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

