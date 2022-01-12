Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 9,679 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP remained flat at $$162.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,604. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

