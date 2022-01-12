Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $50,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.22. 30,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,505. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.69. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.