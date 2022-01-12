Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.91 Billion Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821,108 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.27% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,914,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $233.96. 21,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

