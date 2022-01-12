Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,134,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,191 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 3.7% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,326,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.10. 28,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

