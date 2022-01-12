Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.97 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18,605.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,687 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Cerner worth $36,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 132.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 829,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 472,277 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 138.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 998,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 579,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $92.15. 94,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

