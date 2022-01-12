Meridian Management Co. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,784,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.73. 278,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.88 and its 200-day moving average is $452.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

