Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNT. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. 164,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,621. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.56.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.