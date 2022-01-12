Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx’s marketed drug, Crysvita, continued to drive sales. Recently, the company received two FDA approvals — Dojolvi for treating fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvita in tumor-induced osteomalacia. These drug approvals should continue to drive growth in the upcoming quarters as well. Ultragenyx continues to advance its gene-therapy clinical programs for addressing rare diseases which holds potential. However, being a commercial company with low revenues, any setback could escalate operating expenses and increase the cash requirement for additional quarters. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock severely. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,738. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,118 shares of company stock valued at $334,200. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

