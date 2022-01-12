Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,413. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.