Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

