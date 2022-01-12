Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Graco worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. 7,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,556. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

