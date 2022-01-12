Rainicorn Price Up 71.1% Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $66.36 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.38 or 0.07702918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,600.04 or 0.99973081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069645 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

