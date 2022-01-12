Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00327883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00019287 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

