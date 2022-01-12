Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $33.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

FIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,828. The firm has a market cap of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.