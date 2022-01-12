Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 56,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,738,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

