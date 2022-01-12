iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 406,555 shares.The stock last traded at $81.77 and had previously closed at $82.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.