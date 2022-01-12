Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.63

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 1249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. Barclays lowered their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,620. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

