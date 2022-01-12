Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 1,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

