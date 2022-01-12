Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 252,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,168. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

