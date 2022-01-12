Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 5% Higher

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 7,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 775,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Erasca alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,854,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $10,106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.