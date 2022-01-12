$0.14 EPS Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mitek Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,473. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $758.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

