Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,007,113 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,007,113 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $239,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.67. 863,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,339,344. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

