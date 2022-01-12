Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,671 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $383,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 17,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.79. The stock had a trading volume of 230,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,276. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.