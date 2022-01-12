Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $114,524,890. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.87. 121,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906,677. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

